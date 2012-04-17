Adele leads Ivor Novello Awards nominations
Soundtracks to The Shadow Line and We Need to Talk about Kevin also up for 57th annual songwriting awards
Her album 21 is the biggest-selling record of the past ten years – so it's no surprise that Adele dominates the nominations for the 2011 Ivor Novello Awards, which were announced today.
The British singer-songwriter is nominated for the prestigious Best Song gong – the lead single from 21, Rolling in the Deep, gets the nod ahead of the album's most famous composition, Someone like You.
Rolling in the Deep's rivals in that category are Shake It Out by Florence and the Machine – which, like the Adele song, is co-written by producer Paul Epworth – and The A Team by Ed Sheeran.
The Album Award will be contested by Kate Bush's 50 Words for Snow and PJ Harvey's Mercury Prize-winning Let England Shake, alongside 21.
Adele also has two songs nominated for Most Performed Work, which collates plays on radio and in public places. Rolling in the Deep and Someone like You face competition in that category from The Flood by Take That.
Best Contemporary Song is between Video Games by Lana Del Rey, Promises by Nero and The Wilhelm Scream by James Blake.
The Novellos – which will be awarded on Thursday 17 May at the Grosvenor House hotel, London – also recognise excellence in soundtracks for TV and film. BBC2's critically acclaimed drama The Shadow Line is nominated in the TV category, alongside Page Eight and Leonardo.
The best film soundtrack shortlist includes We Need to Talk about Kevin, composed by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood. Also nominated are The First Grader and Life in a Day.