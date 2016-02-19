Adele “cried pretty much all day" after Grammys sound problems
Being an A-list super-singer doesn't stop you from wanting the ground to swallow you up...
When Adele had sound issues during her Grammy performance, she tweeted her fans an explanation immediately and all was fine. The internet calmed down. It was gravity, rather than bad singing, that had caused the issue.
The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens. X
— Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016
But Adele said on the Ellen show that while it was all ok in the end, at the time she had been "so embarrassed" and had "cried pretty much all day" after it happened.
“I wanted to tell everyone straight away because it seemed to be a lot of confusion about what it was. I was embarrassed. I woke up the next morning to people in England being like. We still love you, don’t worry and I was like, I didn’t ask you if you still loved me, but thanks. I was so embarrassed.”
There was a silver lining, though, said Adele.
“It wasn’t too bad. I treated myself to a burger and a beer.”
