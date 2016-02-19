When Adele had sound issues during her Grammy performance, she tweeted her fans an explanation immediately and all was fine. The internet calmed down. It was gravity, rather than bad singing, that had caused the issue.

The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens. X — Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016

But Adele said on the Ellen show that while it was all ok in the end, at the time she had been "so embarrassed" and had "cried pretty much all day" after it happened.