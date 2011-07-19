Also on the shortlist for the award, which honours the best album of the year, were female singers Anna Calvi and Katy B, bands Everything Everything and Metronomy, and relatively unknown pianist Gwilym Simcock.

Adele’s second album, 21, spent 16 of its first 17 weeks at number one and is the UK’s bestselling album of 2011 so far. PJ Harvey’s Let England Shake is her eighth studio album and peaked at number eight on the album chart when it was released earlier this year.

Surprise omissions from the list include the Arctic Monkeys and Wild Beasts, who both released well-received albums in the past 12 months.

More like this

Last year’s winners were the XX with their self-titled debut release.

The winner will be announced on 6 September.

See the full list of nominees, and their odds of winning, below:

Advertisement

4/1 Adele - 21

4/1 PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

5/1 Elbow - Build a Rocket Boys!

5/1 Tinie Tempah - Disc-overy

6/1 Anna Calvi - Anna Calvi

6/1 Katy B - On a Mission

8/1 Metronomy - The English Riviera

8/1 Everything Everything - Man Alive

8/1 James Blake - James Blake

10/1 Ghostpoet - Peanut Butter Blues & Melancholy Jam

10/1 King Creosote and Jon Hopkins - Diamond Mine

10/1 Gwilym Simcock - Good Days at Schloss Elmau