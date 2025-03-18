With each album marking a landmark moment in her life and career, and each named after the age she was upon its release, Adele has created an unmatched legacy of hit songs over the course of just four albums.

Here are all her albums so far, what songs made it to each tracklist, and her achievements as a result of them.

19 (2008)

Adele, pictured in 2009. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Daydreamer Best for Last Chasing Pavements (peaked at No. 2 on the UK charts) Cold Shoulder (peaked at No. 18 on the UK charts) Crazy for You Melt My Heart to Stone First Love Right as Rain Make You Feel My Love (peaked at No. 4 on the UK charts) My Same Tired Hometown Glory (peaked at No. 19 on the UK charts)

Adele's debut album, 19 spent one week at No. 1 in the UK Official Album charts, but appeared in the charts itself for 223 weeks in the years following (that's over four years in total!)

Among the tracks was Hometown Glory, which celebrated her native home of West Norwood in London, and a cover of Bob Dylan track Make You Feel My Love.

The album earned Adele her first two Grammys – one for Best New Artist, and one for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for Chasing Pavements. She also won the Critics' Choice awards at the BRIT Awards in 2008.

21 (2011)

Adele, pictured in 2011. Jon Furniss/WireImage

Tracklist

Rolling in the Deep (peaked at No. 2 on the UK charts) Rumour Has It Turning Tables Don't You Remember Set Fire to the Rain (peaked at No. 11 on the UK charts) He Won't Go Take It All I'll Be Waiting One and Only Lovesong Someone Like You (spent five weeks at No. 1 on the UK charts) I Found a Boy

While 19 was warmly received by listeners upon release, it was 21 that really kicked off Adele's career as an international force to be reckoned with. To date, the album has spent 23 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Official Album charts, appearing for 436 weeks.

The release was declared Album of the Year at the BRIT Awards and she tied the record for most Grammys earned at a single ceremony with six – including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Pop Vocal Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Rolling in the Deep.

The album was so successful it was the biggest-selling album in the world for both 2011 and 2012. It remains the best-selling album of the 21st century and is in the rankings of best-selling albums in the world of all time (at 24 at the time of writing).

In the UK, it's currently the fourth best-selling album of all time in accordance with the Official Charts Company, beaten only by Queen and Abba's Greatest Hits compilation albums, and Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles.

25 (2015)

Adele, pictures in 2015. Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Hello (spent three weeks at No. 1 on the UK charts) Send My Love (To Your New Lover) (peaked at No. 5 on the UK charts) I Miss You When We Were Young (peaked at No. 9 on the UK charts) Remedy Water Under the Bridge River Lea Love in the Dark Million Years Ago All I Ask Sweetest Devotion

With her third album, Adele continued to impress with 25, with the record spending 13 weeks at No. 1 in the UK Official Album charts, remaining in the charts for 362 weeks after breaking first-week sales records.

Between 21 and 25, she also released James Bond theme song Skyfall, earning her first Oscar.

For the third time in a row, Adele took home Album of the Year at the Grammys, as well as Best Pop Vocal Album. She also won British Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the BRITs.

30 (2021)

Adele, pictured in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Tracklist:

Strangers By Nature Easy on Me (spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the UK charts) My Little Love Cry Your Heart Out Oh My God (peaked at No. 2 on the UK charts) Can I Get It I Drink Wine (peaked at No. 4 on the UK charts) All Night Parking Interlude (feat Erroll Garner) Woman Like Me Hold On To Be Loved Love Is a Game

After a six-year hiatus, 30 was released and immediately shot to the top of the charts, spending five weeks at the top of the UK Official album list, and remaining in the charts for 66 weeks.

The album was made following her split from husband Simon Konecki, with the songs made to help explain why she chose to end the marriage.

She won Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy on Me at the Grammys, and British Album of the Year at the BRITs.

