A girl texted her ex-boyfriend Adele lyrics and he got really confused
Hello? It's me... What?
Adele's Hello has had 146 million views on YouTube in one week. More people watched her music video in one hour than those who watched each of the Star Wars trailers when they first dropped online.
But Mary Caldarella's ex-boyfriend Matt was not one of those people. If he had been, he might have realised that instead of a plea to get back together, his ex's texts were actually lyrics from Adele's new single.
Needless to say, things got confusing...
when the ex falls for Adele lyrics pic.twitter.com/7P4Pd64UIh
— Mary Caldarella (@maryc_021) October 28, 2015
Clearly Matt didn't behave all that well in the break-up, which makes the above exchange all the more entertaining. "You really miss me still?" Sorry Matt, no she doesn't – but you are now an internet sensation.