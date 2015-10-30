Adele's Hello has had 146 million views on YouTube in one week. More people watched her music video in one hour than those who watched each of the Star Wars trailers when they first dropped online.

But Mary Caldarella's ex-boyfriend Matt was not one of those people. If he had been, he might have realised that instead of a plea to get back together, his ex's texts were actually lyrics from Adele's new single.