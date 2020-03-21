Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

American music legend Kenny Rogers has died aged 81, with a family representative stating that he “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes”.

Born in 1938 in Houston, Texas, Country music star Rogers’ career spanned six decades, making an enormous impact on American pop culture with songs like Islands in the Stream, The Gambler, She Believes in Me, Lady, Lucille and many more.

Boasting 24 number-one hits, three Grammys and countless other accolades (including once being voted USA Today and People Magazine’s “Favourite Singer of All Time”) in his career, the husky-voiced Rogers was one of the most successful crossover pop-country acts ever, regularly topping the charts in the 1970s and 80s.

“Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” Rogers’ family said in a release.

“The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

However, many fans were already taking to social media to pay their respects, including a few famous faces.

Clearly, Rogers will be missed even as his songs live on.