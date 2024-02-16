Meet the new Hamilton watches that Dune fans will love

The Ventura Bright and Ventura Edge are based on a prop that Hamilton created for the highly anticipated Dune sequel

If you’re a Dune fan or you know someone who is, now’s your chance to get your hands on one of Hamilton’s limited-edition Ventura watches. After designing a custom ‘Desert Watch’ prop for Dune: Part Two, the watchmakers at Hamilton were inspired to create two brand-new timepieces to release at the same time as the film.

The Ventura Bright has a classic analogue dial with a linear blue design that’s reminiscent of the Desert Watch, while the Ventura Edge has a digital display with relief elements that recall the prop from the film. Both watches also feature Hamilton’s signature angular Ventura case, updated with a striking matte black PVD coating, and blue detailing that glows brightly at the touch of a button – just like the Fremen's unmistakable blue eyes.

Presented in commemorative packaging inspired by the film, these special-edition pieces are perfect for watch collectors, film fans and Dune readers alike.

The story behind the Desert Watch

Known as the watchmaker for filmmakers, Hamilton’s watches have appeared in more than 500 movies and TV shows since 1932, with custom pieces playing a pivotal role in several Hollywood blockbusters. For previous collaborations, Hamilton’s designers have either selected existing watches, delved into archives or created entirely new designs. But the world of Dune demanded a different approach.

Created as part of an exclusive collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures, the Desert Watch film prop was designed by Hamilton at the request of Dune: Part Two’s director Denis Villeneuve. According to Villeneuve’s wishes, Hamilton worked with prop master Doug Harlocker to craft a watch for the planet Arrakis that defies traditional norms.

Guided by the lore of Frank Herbert’s original novel and Villeneuve’s vision for the film, Hamilton’s designers created a hardwearing, distinctly Fremen device that perfectly embodied Harlocker’s artistry – and earned Villeneuve’s seal of approval.