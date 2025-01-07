With Christmas fast disappearing in the rearview mirror, the business of getting through the winter becomes the priority. And the team at Radio Times has been busy finding the best dramas to help us get through the cold and dark days ahead.

A really good drama can transport us to places beyond our front rooms, give us stories to get wrapped up in, characters to empathise with – or be shocked by. I’m looking forward to the start of Channel 5’s Puzzle Lady starring Phyllis Logan, then there’s James Norton playing King Harold in BBC One’s King and Conqueror and, on Disney Plus, the new period drama from Steven Knight, A Thousand Blows.

We have found something for everyone with 40 of the best dramas, new and old - download our guide to see them all.

Shem Law, editor, Radio Times