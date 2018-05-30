When does Love Island 2018 start? Everything we know about ITV2’s hit reality series

Be prepared to sacrifice your summer - the smash hit ITV2 reality show is coming soon in 2018

Love Island well and truly took over our summers last year, and it’s soon going to be back to do the same again in 2018.

Here’s everything we know about series four of the smash-hit ITV2 reality show:

When does Love Island 2018 start?

Love Island’s start date has been CONFIRMED! Episode one will air on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2 and will launch with an extra-long episode, running until 10.35pm. The show will then continue in the same 9pm slot every day.

Who are the Love Island cast for 2018?

The boys and girls heading into the villa have been CONFIRMED and include a doctor, Danny Dyer’s daughter and a boyband star. See a full list of names below – you can click on each one for a full bio:

Is there a trailer for Love Island series 4?

There is. And it includes all the lingo – and is pretty flipping funny. Check it out here:

How long is Love Island on for?

RadioTimes.com understands that this series of Love Island will be the show’s longest ever. Series one and two ran for a total of six weeks, and series three was extended to seven weeks. However, if rumours are to be believed, this series will be on ITV2 for a total of eight weeks – making it the longest ever series of Love Island!

Where is the Love Island villa?

It looks as though the islanders will again be enjoying the delights of the same villa we saw on screen last year. It’s probably going to have a bit of a refurbish, but the bricks, mortar and villa layout are probably going to remain largely the same.

Last year, seeing the islanders constantly lighting up caused more than a few complaints. So now, ITV have confirmed that this year, the only smoking we’ll see on Love Island will be the sizzling chemistry between the islanders.

An ITV spokesperson said: “There will be no smoking within the Love Island villa or the villa garden this year.”

Who’s still together from last year’s Love Island?

Gabby and Marcel recently parted ways (noo!), and they’re not the only ones to suffer a split since returning from the villa.

Here’s the latest relationship status of the Love Island couples from 2018.

What channel is Love Island on?

Despite Love Island sometimes outperforming ITV in the 9pm slot, the show will be remaining on ITV2 and won’t be switching to the main channel when it comes back in 2018.

Who’s presenting Love Island?

Caroline Flack is returning as presenter of the ITV2 dating show, while Iain Stirling will again be back to narrate all the action.

How do I apply for Love Island 2018?

Applications are still open, and here’s everything you need to know about applying for this series. So get grafting and you could be in the actual villa this summer.

What else is new for Love Island this year?

Love Island is SO huge, it’s now launching its own podcast! Presented by former islander Kem Cetinay and TV presenter Arielle Free, The Morning After will be dropping six days a week and is set to feature “exclusive guests, superfans and interviews with the latest dumped islanders.”

Is Love Island: Aftersun back too?

It certainly is. The ITV2 spin-off was so popular that it’s again returning this summer, with Caroline Flack hosting the Sunday night show live from Elstree.

Here’s everything we know so far about Aftersun – plus how you can apply for audience tickets!

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2018