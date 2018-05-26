Who are the Golden Buzzer acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2018?

Everyone auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent wants one, but there are only five Golden Buzzers up for grabs.

And this year, judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams have all chosen singers as their acts going straight through the live semi-finals, while Ant and Dec have gone for a magician.

Here’s everything you need to know about the five Golden Buzzer acts that have been chosen for 2018:

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts is Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer.

The 22-year-old singer from Anglesey in north Wales performed Nessun Dorma, and after hitting her buzzer Amanda said: “I didn’t know I was going to do that!”

Not that Gruffydd had a smooth audition. After he began singing his first song, he was stopped by Simon Cowell who said he was “cold and mechanical”, and made him choose another song to sing. His rendition of Nessun Dorma then blew away the judges.

“When you were 10 and Paul Potts auditioned on this show 12 years ago, he blew us away with that song,” Amanda said afterwards. “And oh my God you just did the same. Congratulations.”

An emotional Alesha Dixon said: “I don’t know you well, but there’s something about you that I just wanted you to win. I really did. That was fantastic Amanda. There’s something special about you.”

Meanwhile David Walliams added: “It’s just one of those songs isn’t it – if the right person is singing it – someone that you really feel emotionally-connected to it lifts you up out of your seat and we all felt like we were flying because it was so magical. Well done.”

Before this series of Britain’s Got Talent began, Amanda spoke about pressing her buzzer for Gruffydd on the very first day of auditions in Blackpool. “That’s not something I would have predicted,” she said. “I thought I would have played a longer game. I thought I’d be paranoid that I would miss out on so much more. But you have to go with the feeling in your tummy and I got that feeling. I had to press my Golden Buzzer.

“It was right in the moment; the man did an amazing rendition of his song. For me he was in absolutely the right time, the right moment, the right person. I can’t wait to see what he does in the live shows.”

Singer Lifford Shillingford became Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act when he performed A Change Is Gonna Come on Britain’s Got Talent.

After the Londoner, who had a hit track in 2000 with Artful Dodger’s Please Don’t Turn Me On, sang, Alesha hit her button sending Lifford straight through to the semi-finals.

“It felt right,” said Alesha. “Because I feel like it takes courage and bravery when you’ve been in this industry and it knocks you down and you came back, no ego. For you to be on that stage, just singing, raw, heart and soul on the stage – you deserve this moment.”

Meanwhile Simon added: “I so agree. Look, Lifford, that was a special, special moment. I agree with Alesha – it takes guts…you could feel from the atmosphere in here we’re all sitting here going ‘what the bloody hell happened there?’. You really deserve this moment – I’m really happy for you.”

Donchez Dacres was the lucky recipient of David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer, and the 60-year-old singing AA man will now be going straight through to the BGT live semi-finals.

Before the series began, David spoke about his choice of Golden Buzzer. “He’s this brilliant singer, he’s got the most incredible, catchy song. I beat Simon to the Golden Buzzer, he really wanted him so he was really angry and super competitive, but I got there first. He was a real highlight for me.

“I’d quite like to have given it to a comic, but you don’t know what’s coming next so you just have to go with your instincts in the moment. It’s a bit like your virginity; you can’t wait to get it over with because the longer you wait the more tense you get! So all the judges buzzed before we even got to Manchester, so I felt a bit sorry for the acts there!”

He also added that he thought Donchez had a “really good chance” of winning the show. “He’s super funny, talented, likeable. I think he’s great and was certainly a massive hit with the audience so I am confident that the public are going to like him too.”

Tim and Jack Goodacre impressed Simon Cowell so much with their original song The Lucky Ones that the judge hit his Golden Buzzer, sending the father and son duo straight through to the live semi-finals.

Speaking about choosing them, Simon said: “People have asked me if I have changed since I have had Eric [his son] and of course you do, you can’t help it. In a very positive way you start, particularly now he’s four, looking at the world through his eyes as well, which is fun because we get to watch great movies together! But there was this kid and I was thinking, ‘God, that literally could be Eric’.

“It wouldn’t be me as the dad, but it could be Eric. There was something about this boy, he sang with his dad and I thought the song they wrote was really cool. I caught a glimpse of Ant and Dec ready to run down and push the Golden Buzzer, and I thought, ‘No way! This one is mine!’. You have to watch this act, I think they are really great people, it’s unusual to see a dad and his son, but it worked.”

Marc Spelmann left everyone in tears on Britain’s Got Talent with his incredibly emotional and mind-bending performance.

The 46-year-old North London based illusionist performed a truly spectacular trick using only a Rubik’s cube, a children’s toy, a Harry Potter book and a coloured crayon, helped by his two-year-old daughter Isabella. You can re-watch his incredible performance here:

After Ant and Dec were left visibly moved by his magic, it came as no surprise when the presenters ran across the stage and hit the Golden Buzzer, sending Marc straight through to the live semi-finals.

Ant and Dec are the only ones not to have chosen a singer for their Golden Buzzer act.

