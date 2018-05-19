Accessibility Links

Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh are an awesome Doctor Who double act

The pair are already proving they've got what it takes to make TV magic together

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 13: (L-R) Bradley Walsh and Jodie Whittaker pose in the press room at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Finding a perfect on-screen partnership can be tricky, especially when you’re travelling through space and time.

But it seems as though Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor won’t have to try too hard to make friends with her new team because they’re getting on like a Tardis on fire already!

Whittaker attended the 2018 Bafta TV awards with Bradley Walsh (who’ll play Tardis team member Graham in the new series) and the pair had quite the adventure. And when they weren’t having backstage #BraddersBangers fun, they were pulling out their best poses for the photographers and presenting one of the biggest awards of the evening.

But don’t just take our word for it, see for yourself..

All about Doctor Who

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

