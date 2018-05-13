Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh get VERY excited backstage at the Baftas

The new Doctor and her companion took to Instagram before presenting the evening's first category

If you’re not familiar with Bradders Bangerz, you really should be. New Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh has developed a loyal following on Instagram where he records enthusiastic renditions of pop classics to his many, many followers.

But on the night of the Bafta TV Awards, fans got an extra special treat. Not only was Bradley on Instagram, sharing his excitement backstage, but he was doing it in the company of new Doctor Jodie Whittaker who joined him in presenting the first award of the evening – Best Drama Series – to Peaky Blinders.

“Hi Bradders Bangerz fans,” joked Whittaker, “not my own fans,” before the pair bounced off to hand out their gong.

There was just one snag – they couldn’t decide how to pronounce the ceremony itself. Is it the Baftas or Baaaftas? Hopefully they figured it out before they made it onto the stage.

The pair have been busy filming their first series of Doctor Who in England and South Africa, with new episodes expected to hit screens this autumn. They will be joined in the Tardis by actors Tosin Cole and Mandeep Gill. We can’t wait…