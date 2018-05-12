Accessibility Links

Stage invader interrupts UK singer SuRie’s Eurovision performance

The singer was praised for carrying on despite the interruption

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 12, 2018: Singer SuRie (Susanna Marie Cork) representing Britain, performs at the Grand Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest at Altice Arena in Lisbon. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS (Photo by Vyacheslav ProkofyevTASS via Getty Images)

Eurovision fans have praised the UK’s SuRie for carrying on with her Eurovision performance despite a stage invasion.

The singer was ninth on stage during the Grand Final, held at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, but her performance was disrupted by an unknown individual, who jumped on stage, grabbed her microphone and began shouting into it.

It’s thought that he screamed something along the lines of “Nazis of the UK media” before being bundled off stage by security.

The singer seemed shaken but took the incident in her stride, returning to the song as though nothing had happened. Her bravery was praised by fans online.

BBC broadcaster Paddy O’Connell has suggested that SuRie may be offered the chance to perform again at the end of the show but this has yet to be confirmed by song contest organisers.

The BBC has confirmed that SuRie is ok following the incident and that while she was offered the opportunity to perform again she declined the invitation.

The identity of the stage invader remains unknown at this time, but the incident has seen SuRie rise through the bookies rankings and she’s currently sixth favourite to win the contest.

SuRie (real name Susanna Marie) began writing songs when she was just 12 years old and has performed for the likes of HRH Prince Charles in iconic British venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and St. Paul’s Cathedral and at venues all around the world, including St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

The Royal Academy of Music graduate has held residencies in Jazz lounges throughout London and performed backing vocals for artists like Chris Martin and Will Young.

