Stage invader interrupts UK singer SuRie’s Eurovision performance

The singer was praised for carrying on despite the interruption

Eurovision fans have praised the UK’s SuRie for carrying on with her Eurovision performance despite a stage invasion.

The singer was ninth on stage during the Grand Final, held at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal, but her performance was disrupted by an unknown individual, who jumped on stage, grabbed her microphone and began shouting into it.

Here is the moment the stage invasion happened during Surie's perrofmance #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/dExk9OduWj — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 12, 2018

It’s thought that he screamed something along the lines of “Nazis of the UK media” before being bundled off stage by security.

The stage invader is thought to have said something like: “For the Nazis of the UK media, we demand freedom," as he ripped the mic out of SuRie's hand, leaving her unable to sing for around 15 seconds. #eurovision#surie #stageinvasion — BBC Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) May 12, 2018

The singer seemed shaken but took the incident in her stride, returning to the song as though nothing had happened. Her bravery was praised by fans online.

I feel sorry for @surieofficial #Eurovision must have shaken her up! — Stephen Conlan (@SteveyConlan) May 12, 2018

She did so well to carry on #Eurovision — Meghan🎆 (@DisneyMadMeg) May 12, 2018

BBC broadcaster Paddy O’Connell has suggested that SuRie may be offered the chance to perform again at the end of the show but this has yet to be confirmed by song contest organisers.

The procedure will be that the UK will be offered to sing at the end of #eurovision but it will be a decision for UK and artist — Paddy O'Connell (@bbcpaddy) May 12, 2018

The BBC has confirmed that SuRie is ok following the incident and that while she was offered the opportunity to perform again she declined the invitation.

Folks, this is the latest on the SuRie situation. “SuRie was offered the option to perform again by the EBU. SuRie and her team are extremely proud of her performance and have together decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.” — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 12, 2018

The identity of the stage invader remains unknown at this time, but the incident has seen SuRie rise through the bookies rankings and she’s currently sixth favourite to win the contest.

SuRie (real name Susanna Marie) began writing songs when she was just 12 years old and has performed for the likes of HRH Prince Charles in iconic British venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and St. Paul’s Cathedral and at venues all around the world, including St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

The Royal Academy of Music graduate has held residencies in Jazz lounges throughout London and performed backing vocals for artists like Chris Martin and Will Young.