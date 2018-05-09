Watch episode one of Sky Atlantic’s Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch for free with RadioTimes.com
We're giving our UK users the chance to stream the whole first episode on the site for free for 30 days from Sunday 13th May
Do you want to be among some of the first people in the world to see Sky Atlantic’s brilliant new drama Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch?
RadioTimes.com has partnered with Sky to offer our UK users streaming access to the entire first episode of the drama from Sunday 13th May for FREE!
Adapted from the books by Edward St Aubyn, the gripping dark comedic drama introduces us to Cumberbatch’s Melrose, a troubled heroin addict with seemingly endless money and a huge number of demons following him around.
The captivating five-part drama tracks the life of Patrick Melrose from a traumatic childhood in the South of France in the 1960s, to a debauched lifestyle in New York during the 1980s before his return to Britain, sobriety and redemption in the early 2000s.
The brand new drama, which also stars Holliday Grainger, Jessica Raine and Celia Imrie among a star-studded cast, promises to be one of the most talked about of the year – so make sure you don’t miss the chance to see it here on RadioTimes.com.
WATCH PATRICK MELROSE EPISODE ONE FOR FREE
Every episode of Patrick Melrose will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK