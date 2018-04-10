Simpsons fans unimpressed by the show’s response to Apu controversy

Fans have called out the animated sitcom's "toothless" response to the "sad" scene in the latest episode

Fans of The Simpsons are really not happy. The reason: the most recent episode of the Fox animation offered a reply to critics of the character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. And it’s simply “Don’t have a cow”.

This is in part a response to the documentary by Indian-American standup comic Hari Kondabolu, The Problem with Apu, which highlighted how the character – voiced by white actor Hank Azaria since 1990 – led to widespread stereotyping of south Asian people.

A scene in episode No Good Read Goes Unpunished sees the show acknowledge the controversy, with Marge trying to read Lisa a book she loved when she was a girl, before realising it is filled with racist stereotypes. Marge then revises the story to include a “cisgender girl named Clara” fighting for wild horse rescue, which Lisa says has stripped the character of her emotional journey.

“Well, what am I supposed to do?” Marge replies. Turning to the camera, Lisa then says: “It’s hard to say. Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

A photo of Apu, inscribed with the words “Don’t have a cow” is then shown on Lisa’s bedside table. The phrase is a favourite of Bart’s, meaning don’t get all upset about it.

“Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” Marge promises.

“If at all,” Lisa adds.

The Simpsons goes after politically correct critics, singling out "The Problem With Apu” https://t.co/4QRHsUJnd9 pic.twitter.com/HZRYPWoqaI — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 9, 2018

Kondabolu himself soon criticised the “sad” scene, claiming it was simply a “jab” at progress.

Wow. “Politically Incorrect?” That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad. https://t.co/lYFH5LguEJ — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

In “The Problem with Apu,” I used Apu & The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups & why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

Others have also pointed to the problem of Lisa, considered one of the show’s most progressive characters, delivering such dialogue…

The fact that The Simpsons had Lisa (!) be the one to slap down the legitimate conversation around Apu is maybe the grossest part of this — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 9, 2018

That's really terrible. They have completely betrayed Lisa's beautifully defined character.

We all know she would not have made such a comment. — Francis Skelton (@SkeltonsHead) April 9, 2018

If you needed any more convincing that the Simpsons is a rambling corpse of its former self, they had Lisa break the fourth wall so she could describe the character of Apu as “politically incorrect”. — Alice Nebulae (@actuallyalice) April 9, 2018

I think the fact that they put this "argument" in the mouth of Lisa's character, the character who usually champions the underdogs and is supposed to be the most thoughtful and liberal, is what makes this the most ridiculous (as in worthy of ridicule) and toothless response. — Wakanda Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 9, 2018

And while others defended the show, saying it stereotypes all characters…

The outrage over Apu from the Simpsons astounds me. He’s a stereotype, who on that show isn’t? The show is a satirical reflection on suburban American living. Either you’re against the show stereotyping literally everybody or your not. You can’t hang your hat only on Apu — Dan gets it (@danbrickes) April 9, 2018

The funniest thing about The Simpsons Apu outrage is the self righteous "Lisa would never say that" crowd. Lisa is a stereotype of you, she's always been a stereotype of you. The "real Lisa Simpson" wasn't betrayed you dummies. pic.twitter.com/24U0Gpwj5L — Harshmelo (@Harshmelo) April 9, 2018

People actually think the portrayal of Apu in The Simpsons is racist? It’s an exaggerated comedic STEREOTYPE, like Homer as a fat dumb American Racism: discrimination against a race in the belief that one's own race is superior No character is portrayed as racially superior — LK (@ellkay_) April 9, 2018

There is no "problem with Apu" in the Simpsons. He's a multidimensional well fleshed out character.If you look at him & all you see is a convenient store owner with Indian accent that's on you. Do you share the same "problem" for Italian mobster Fat Tony or Groundskeeper Willie? — John Otis (@Clever_Tricks) April 9, 2018

The majority of fans feel the show has let them down…

I now live in a world I never thought was possible, a world where @TheSimpsons let me down. Why did you choose to respond that way?! Ugh. https://t.co/MG48ia2kYt — HUSE MADHAVJI (@HuseM) April 9, 2018