How to watch the Winter Paralympics 2018 live on TV: full Channel 4 coverage details
Day-by-day guide to all the live Paralympic TV coverage and highlights in the UK
After the Winter Olympics, it’s time for the Paralympians to show their skills in Pyeongchang 2018.
Channel 4 will broadcast over 100 hours of coverage from the Winter Games, with Clare Balding once again leading the coverage along with presenters including double Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock and Ade Adepitan.
The Games get underway on Friday 9th March 2018 and continue through to Sunday 18th March. Find out everything you need to know about watching the Games live on TV below.
What time is the Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony on TV in the UK?
Coverage of the opening ceremony begins at 10.55am live on Channel 4 on Friday 9th March, with commentator Rob Walker presenting the coverage with Ade Adepitan and Sean Rose.
Then later on Friday night at 10pm, Adam Hills will present a special Winter Paralympics edition of The Last Leg with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe.
How can I watch the Winter Paralympics on TV in the UK?
Channel 4 is the exclusive UK broadcaster of the 2018 Winter Paralympics, and is the only place to watch the events live or catch up on the highlights.
The nine hour time difference between South Korea and the UK means that, like the Winter Olympics, much of the action will take place in the early hours. However, Channel 4 will still be bringing a mixture of live sport and highlight shows to make sure you’re up to date.
Channel 4 will broadcast live coverage every night from around 12.30am, with commentary from Rob Walker, Ed Leigh, Season Rose, John Rawling & Michael McCreadie.
Every morning Channel 4 will also show Winter Paralympics Breakfast, rounding up the highlights from the night, presented by Ade Adepitan, Sophie Morgan and Arthur Williams.
Then in the evening presenters Clare Balding and Lee McKenzie will lead Winter Paralympics Today along with a host of Paralympic experts, followed by more highlights at 11pm.
Channel 4’s digital station 4Seven meanwhile will show audio described highlights every day.
Check out the full schedule below to see what Channel 4 will be showing when, including day-by-day guides to the best British medal hopefuls.
Winter Paralympics 2018 full Channel 4 daily schedule
Friday 9th March
Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony: 10.55am
The Last Leg: 10-11pm
Saturday 10th March
Winter Paralympics Live
12.30 – 3.30am: The sporting action begins with live coverage of downhill skiing
5.30-8am: ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair curlers begin their medal quest against World Champions Norway
Winter Paralympics Breakfast, 8-9am
Highlights from the downhill skiing, men’s biathlon and ParalympicsGB vs Norway wheelchair curling
Winter Paralympics Today, 6-7pm
Lee McKenzie and Jonnie Peacock from The Snow Centre Hemel Heampstead
Sunday 11th March
Winter Paralympics Live, 12.30am – 4am
Kelly Gallagher look to repeat her Sochi Super G success, Scott Meenagh competes in the 15km cross country and ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair curling team play Switzerland and Finland
Winter Paralympics Breakfast, 8-9am
Highlights from Day 2
Winter Paralympics Today: 6-7pm
The Last Leg Winter Paralympics Special: 10-11pm
Monday 12th March
Winter Paralympics Live: 1.30am-8am
Britain’s snow boarders’ first ever appearance at the Winter Paras and ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair curling team face Sweden
Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am
Highlights of ParalympicsGB’s snowboarding Winter Paras debut
Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm
Clare Balding, Jonnie Peacock and guests review day three of the Para Games
Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am
Clare Balding and Jonnie Peacock with analysis of the Snowboard Cross event and GB’s wheelchair curling team vs Paralympic Champions Canada
Tuesday 13th March
Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20-8am
Super-combined alpine skiing, Great Britain’s wheelchair curlers vs Slovakia, and Para Ice Hockey with USA vs Korea
Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am
Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm
Highlights from Day 4 including USA v Korea in the Para Ice Hockey
Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am
Menna Fitzpatrick, Millie Knight and Kelly Gallagher in the Super combined skiing
Wednesday 14th March
Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20am-8am
Britain’s James Whitley competes in the men’s slalom, ParalympicsGB play Germany and the USA in the wheelchair curling, Scott Meenagh faces the cross country sprint
Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am
Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm
Clare Balding, Jonnie Peacock and guests assess James Whitley’s slalom performance
Winter Paralympics highlights: 11pm-12.20am
Thursday 15th March
Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20am-4.30am
Britain could have a trio of medal hopes in the women’s slalom – Menna Fitzpatrick, Millie Knight and Kelly Gallagher. GB’s wheelchair curling team take on hosts Korea.
Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am
Highlights of Britain’s women going for medals in the slalom
Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm
Clare Balding and Jonnie Peacock look ahead to tomorrow’s banked slalom snowboard event
Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am
Clare Balding and Jonnie Peacock review all the best of the action
Friday 16th March
Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20-8am
Live coverage of the banked slalom snowboard event with Owen Pick, Ben Moore and James Barnes-Miller going for medals. Wheelchair curling semis get under way
Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am
ParalympicsGB will hope to be in the wheelchair curling semi-finals
Winter Paralympics Today: 7.30-8pm
The Last Leg: 10-11pm
Winter Paralympics Highlights: 11pm-12.20am
Saturday 17th March
Winter Paralympics Live: 12.20am-8am
The wheelchair curling medal matches – four years ago ParalympicsGB took bronze
Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am
Winter Paralympics Today: 5-6pm
Sunday 18th March
Winter Paralympics Live: 12.30-5.30am
ParalympicsGB has medal hopes in the women’s giant slalom, the cross country relays should feature Scott Meenagh and it’s the Para Ice Hickey final
Winter Paralympics Breakfast: 8-9am
All the highlights as the Games come to an end
Winter Paralympics Today incl. Closing Ceremony coverage: 12.30-3pm