Alan Cumming admits he wasn’t supposed to reveal his Doctor Who character this early
“Whoops, the cat’s out of the bag!”
After revealing that he is set to play James I in the next series of Doctor Who, Alan Cumming has admitted that he wasn’t supposed to spill the beans so early.
“Whoops, the cat’s out of the bag!” he said in a Twitter video. “I’m in an episode of Doctor Who. I’d told the Homo Sapiens podcast that I was doing it before Doctor Who told me it was supposed to be a big secret, so… that’s good.”
So that’s good!
In which I discuss @bbcdoctorwho @realDonaldTrump @UniofOxford and #brexit pic.twitter.com/i2EtlP7C3d
— Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) March 9, 2018
Cumming had announced the casting on Will Young and Chris Sweeney’s podcast Homo Sapiens, saying he was going to play a “nice baddie”.
“I’m James I. So I’m kind of like, you know, a kind of dandy, foppy, coward who kind of comes alright in the end,” he revealed. “And they said he might come back.”
Whoops, indeed.