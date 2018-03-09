Accessibility Links

Alan Cumming admits he wasn’t supposed to reveal his Doctor Who character this early

“Whoops, the cat’s out of the bag!”

Alan Cummings (Getty, EH)

After revealing that he is set to play James I in the next series of Doctor Who, Alan Cumming has admitted that he wasn’t supposed to spill the beans so early.

“Whoops, the cat’s out of the bag!” he said in a Twitter video. “I’m in an episode of Doctor Who. I’d told the Homo Sapiens podcast that I was doing it before Doctor Who told me it was supposed to be a big secret, so… that’s good.”

Cumming had announced the casting on Will Young and Chris Sweeney’s podcast Homo Sapiens, saying he was going to play a “nice baddie”.

“I’m James I. So I’m kind of like, you know, a kind of dandy, foppy, coward who kind of comes alright in the end,” he revealed. “And they said he might come back.”

Whoops, indeed.

