Scripts are already being developed for a sequel to Troy: Fall of a City

Troy, BBC1’s retelling of Greek myth the Iliad, has begun airing on BBC1 – but already the show’s creators are planning for a possible series two.

Producers have a tentative eye on a sequel charting the return home of the Greeks who survive the battle and siege, which is expected to form the climax of Troy: Fall of a City.

For those not aware of Homer’s epic story the Odyssey, the surviving Greeks – spoiler alert – voyage home under the command of Odysseus (played by Joseph Mawle in Troy: Fall of a City).

Odysseus and his men take ten years to journey back to his Kingdom of Ithaca. He is assumed to be dead back in his home land, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus are forced to contend with a group of unruly suitors, deploying ingenious ways to fend them off.

Meanwhile, on his epic journey Odysseus encounters various deadly enemies including the one-eyed monster the Cyclops and the deadly Sirens who lure seamen to their death.

RadioTimes.com understands that Troy writer David Farr has been commissioned to write a script based on the Odyssey. The BBC and co-producers Netflix are said to be keeping a keen eye on how Troy pans out before formally committing to another run.

“We don’t want to be presumptuous but David has already started work on the sequel to this story using the Odyssey,” says a production source.

Mawle, who plays Odysseus in Troy, says he’d be up for putting on his armour for another series, telling RadioTimes.com via email, “Having grown up entranced by Ray Harryhausen-modelled films like 1981 Clash of the Titans, 1983 Jason and the Argonauts and my hero Sinbad, I crave these stories.

“Whether the Odyssey happens is ultimately you and your readers’ choice, not mine. You are the Olympus Gods here. You have the power (the remote, the button).”

Homer couldn’t have put it better…

Troy: Fall of City continues on BBC on Saturday nights