Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Scripts are already being developed for a sequel to Troy: Fall of a City

Scripts are already being developed for a sequel to Troy: Fall of a City

BBC and Netflix eye a potential second series which would draw on Homer’s Odyssey and chart Odysseus’s return from the Trojan War

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 13/02/2018 - Programme Name: Troy - Fall of a City - TX: n/a - Episode: Troy - Fall of a City generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Menelaus (JONAS ARMSTRONG), Achilles (DAVID GYASI), Agamemnon (JOHNNY HARRIS), Odysseus (JOSEPH MAWLE) - (C) Wild Mercury Productions - Photographer: Graham Bartholomew

Troy, BBC1’s retelling of Greek myth the Iliad, has begun airing on BBC1 – but already the show’s creators are planning for a possible series two.

Advertisement

Producers have a tentative eye on a sequel charting the return home of the Greeks who survive the battle and siege, which is expected to form the climax of Troy: Fall of a City.

For those not aware of Homer’s epic story the Odyssey, the surviving Greeks – spoiler alert  – voyage home under the command of Odysseus (played by Joseph Mawle in Troy: Fall of a City).

Odysseus and his men take ten years to journey back to his Kingdom of Ithaca. He is assumed to be dead back in his home land, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus are forced to contend with a group of unruly suitors, deploying ingenious ways to fend them off.

Meanwhile, on his epic journey Odysseus encounters various deadly enemies including the one-eyed monster the Cyclops and the deadly Sirens who lure seamen to their death.

RadioTimes.com understands that Troy writer David Farr has been commissioned to write a script based on the Odyssey. The BBC and co-producers Netflix are said to be keeping a keen eye on how Troy pans out before formally committing to another run.

“We don’t want to be presumptuous but David has already started work on the sequel to this story using the Odyssey,” says a production source.

Mawle, who plays Odysseus in Troy, says he’d be up for putting on his armour for another series, telling RadioTimes.com via email, “Having grown up entranced by Ray Harryhausen-modelled films like 1981 Clash of the Titans, 1983 Jason and the Argonauts and my hero Sinbad, I crave these stories.

“Whether the Odyssey happens is ultimately you and your readers’ choice, not mine. You are the Olympus Gods here. You have the power (the remote, the button).”

Homer couldn’t have put it better…

Advertisement

Troy: Fall of City continues on BBC on Saturday nights

Tags

All about Troy: Fall of a City

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 13/02/2018 - Programme Name: Troy - Fall of a City - TX: n/a - Episode: Troy - Fall of a City generics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Hecuba (FRANCES O’CONNOR), Priam (DAVID THRELFALL), Paris (LOUIS HUNTER), Helen (BELLA DAYNE), Andromache (CHLOE PIRRIE), Hector (TOM WESTON-JONES) - (C) Wild Mercury Productions - Photographer: Graham Bartholomew BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

131611.320d62cd-ed97-4ef4-840a-222c24d02376

BBC joins forces with Netflix for epic drama Troy: Fall of a City

The Crown - Netflix publicity still, BD

BBC director general warns of £500m “threat” to British TV from Netflix and Amazon

Troy Fall of City Episode 1 reader reviews

Troy: Fall of A City’s dodgy dialogue divided viewers but everybody loved the ostrich

BBC, TL

Meet the cast of Troy: Fall of a City

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more