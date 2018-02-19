The Assassination of Gianni Versace is “an inaccurate portrayal” of Versace and of events, says his partner

This week sees the UK debut of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, a US series created by Glee’s Ryan Murphy that stands as a sequel to his critically-acclaimed drama The People vs OJ Simpson.

The drama follows the murder of fashion designer Versace by 27-year-old serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who gunned down his victim in 1997 on the steps of his Miami Beach villa, and boasts a cast including Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz, Darren Criss and Edgar Ramírez (pictured) as Versace.

Across the pond, it’s already been a hit – but it’s also been the subject of much controversy, with Versace’s family condemning both the drama and the book it’s based on (Maureen Orth’s Vulgar Favours) as works of fiction that bear little comparison with reality.

And now, Versace’s former partner Antonio D’Amico (played by singer Ricky Martin) has also hit out at the drama, telling Radio Times that large portions of the story are entirely falisifed.

“It is an inaccurate portrayal of [Gianni], of that day and how we were as a couple,” D’Amico tells journalist Barbie Latza Nadeau in the latest issue of Radio Times.

“Significant parts of the [series] do not reflect the reality of the events that took place.

“I feel – together with those who know me well – that my character…is a misrepresentation of myself and what our relationship was like.”

Viewers can see Murphy and Orth’s interpretation of events on Wednesday 28th February on BBC2, when the 9-part series begins.

You can read the full feature in the latest issue of Radio Times, on sale and available for digital download from tomorrow