BBC’s Collateral wins over viewers as ITV’s Trauma story leaves people perplexed

Two new dramas with John Simm went head to head on BBC2 and ITV

Collateral and Trauma launched head to head in the TV schedules on Monday night, and although they were both very different they did have one thing in common.

Advertisement

John Simm was starring in both: in Collateral as David Mars and in Trauma playing grieving father Dan Bowker.

This guy currently featuring in two prime-time Monday night dramas. You might say he's acting SIMMultaneously #Collateral #Trauma 😉 pic.twitter.com/k9jf6BL7q5 — Pie (@thepieman55) February 12, 2018

TV Announcer 1: "Tonight on BBC2 9pm, #Collateral with John Simm." TV Announcer 2: "Tonight on ITV 9pm, #Trauma with John Simm." Audience: pic.twitter.com/KeX7kUsHUG — Father Of Egon (@FatherOfEgon) February 12, 2018

However one of the mystery thrillers came out on top with viewers.

In a RadioTimes.com poll, Collateral was favoured over Trauma with 66.7% saying they preferred the Carey Mulligan police drama over the ITV three-parter, written by Doctor Foster’s Mike Bartlett.

The first episode of the BBC2 drama was a hit with viewers online too.

The first five minutes of Collateral are better than the whole eight hours of McMafia #Collateral — John Doh (@lidlmix) February 12, 2018

LOVED the first ep of #Collateral @billiepiper. I am hooked! So intrigued to see what's to come.

Also so cool to see three people from the world of Doctor Who (you, John and Carey) all in one show as you never actually got to be in Doctor Who together

Can't wait for the next ep! — callum (@callumread_) February 12, 2018

Despite the tension, viewers couldn’t help be distracted by the crass treatment of a pizza delivered to Piper, prompting the actress herself to hilariously respond.

What’s happening in #Collateral is passing me by because I’m still wondering why she threw the pizza on the floor. Seriously why did she do that? — Sarah (@CottomSarah) February 12, 2018

#BilliePiper claimed the pizza was a quattro fromaggi. I’ve played the footage back, and there’s only 3 cheeses. This is a more sinister crime #PizzaScandal #Collateral — Morgan (@Mostyn14) February 12, 2018

biggest mystery: why the hell she threw the pizza on the floor #collateral — veri☕️ (@vintageadams) February 12, 2018

Trauma, meanwhile, had viewers gripped with the central performances from Simm and Lester.

Adrian Lester and John simm two of the finest make television actors we have! Already both putting in tremendous performances #trauma — Paul gibbons (@funkygibbons) February 12, 2018

But had viewers asking one big question…

Why isn't the dad asking the police about who stabbed his son? Why is he googling the Dr who tried to save the son? #Trauma — Rav (@Raviola_K) February 12, 2018

I don’t get why he’s so bothered about a person not being able to save his son rather than being bothered about the person that stabbed his son???? I’d be out on the hunt and then deal with the doctor later! #Trauma — Laura ✨ (@hellolaurax) February 12, 2018

Imagine your son being stabbed and you’re more mad at the surgeon, (who came into work, on his birthday) to try and save him than you are with the actual person who stabbed your son?!? #Trauma #IGiveUp — Amy Zena (@Amy_Zena) February 12, 2018

Advertisement

Collateral continues next Monday on BBC2, Trauma airs Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th February on ITV.