House of Cards actor Reg E Cathey dies aged 59

Cathey won an Emmy for his role as barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in the Netflix series

Reg E Cathey, star of House of Cards and The Wire, has died aged 59.

The American actor was best known for playing barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in House of Cards and Baltimore politician Norman Wilson in The Wire.

David Simon, creator of The Wire, announced Cathey’s death on Twitter on Friday, hailing him as a “fine, masterful actor” and “one of the most delightful human beings”.

Netflix said in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E Cathey.

“Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Cathey’s House of Cards role saw him earn three consecutive Emmy nominations, and he won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Series in 2015.

Reg E Cathey with his Emmy (Getty)

Over a 30-year acting career, Cathey appeared in the series Oz, Outcast, Law and Order, Grimm and The Good Wife. He featured in the films The Mask, Seven and 2017’s biopic The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Cathey also portrayed Dr Franklin Storm in the 2015 reboot of The Fantastic Four.

Tributes have been flooding in for the actor from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, Samuel L Jackson, Viola Davis, Chris Rock and various other industry figures…

