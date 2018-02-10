House of Cards actor Reg E Cathey dies aged 59

Cathey won an Emmy for his role as barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in the Netflix series

Reg E Cathey, star of House of Cards and The Wire, has died aged 59.

Advertisement

The American actor was best known for playing barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes in House of Cards and Baltimore politician Norman Wilson in The Wire.

David Simon, creator of The Wire, announced Cathey’s death on Twitter on Friday, hailing him as a “fine, masterful actor” and “one of the most delightful human beings”.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

Netflix said in a statement: “We are heartbroken by the passing of our friend and House of Cards colleague Reg E Cathey.

“Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”

Cathey’s House of Cards role saw him earn three consecutive Emmy nominations, and he won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Series in 2015.

Over a 30-year acting career, Cathey appeared in the series Oz, Outcast, Law and Order, Grimm and The Good Wife. He featured in the films The Mask, Seven and 2017’s biopic The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Cathey also portrayed Dr Franklin Storm in the 2015 reboot of The Fantastic Four.

Advertisement

Tributes have been flooding in for the actor from House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, Samuel L Jackson, Viola Davis, Chris Rock and various other industry figures…

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018

Shattered at the loss of Reg E. Cathey! Brilliant actor, humorist & friend! Irreplaceable! The ancestors about to be challenged!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 10, 2018

RIP Reg E Cathey!!! — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 10, 2018

Reg E. Cathey has passed . RIP Dirty Dee. Great actor great Man. pic.twitter.com/EgvBPstSaI — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) February 10, 2018

Just read that Reg E. Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts. He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) February 10, 2018

I worked with Reg once – one of my first plays, and he gave me a piece of advice that really stuck with me for some reason. No exaggeration, I think I've thought of him once on every job since. I guess it's impossible to predict one's impact. Thank you, Reg. https://t.co/Dw95BqOQIE — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) February 10, 2018

We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today.

Rest In Power, Reg E. Cathey We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZDLepPWyGV — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) February 10, 2018

Go gentle into that good night my brother. It was an honor spending time with you on set. Getting to know you as a person and an artist. You will be missed. Condolences to your family. I salute you. #Reg E. Cathey😢 https://t.co/4tNWpRoZrm — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) February 10, 2018