EastEnders: Mel to get revenge on Ian Beale? Tamzin Outhwaite teases drama to come

Mel Owen hasn't forgotten what her former husband did to her...

EastEnders returnee Mel Owen is currently obsessed with tracking down the haul from the New Year’s Day heist, but don’t think she’s forgotten about righting past wrongs.

Fans of the BBC1 soap with long memories will no doubt recall one of Mel’s most memorable storylines: the dramatic ending of her Millennium Eve marriage to Ian Beale on the very day she married him.

As viewers saw recently, Ian is still clearly quite taken with Wife Number Two, but actress Tamzin Outhwaite is very aware that her former screen husband played dirty to get Mel to the altar, even going so far as to fabricate his daughter Lucy’s cancer diagnosis to ensure she said “I do”.

Now, it seems that Mel could well be wrapping the conniving Mr Beale around her little finger…

“Hopefully she’ll play around with him a lot,” actress Tamzin Outhwaite told RadioTimes.com backstage at the National Television Awards. “I think he deserves to be played around with because, although everyone says ‘oh well Mel treated Ian really badly’, he was horrific to her. I think she’s still got revenge there.”

Outwaithe also hinted that the arrival of Mel’s son Hunter (played by newcomer Charlie Winter) in the coming weeks will reveal a little more about her and her motivations for returning to Albert Square.

“You get this sense of Mel’s family and what she’s going through. I think it’s going to be quite exciting, but it’ll be quite a slow burn.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

