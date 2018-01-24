Accessibility Links

John Barrowman and the original Torchwood team to return for a new audio adventure in 2018

Torchwood: Believe is set to arrive in April

All five members of the original Torchwood team – including John Barrowman, Eve Miles and Gareth David Lloyd – will reunite for a new audio drama in Spring 2018.

Torchwood: Believe will see the entire original cast from the first two seasons of Russell T Davies’ sci-fi series back together again for the first time in ten years, as early exiters Burn Gorman and Naoko Mori join up with the rest of the cast for another adventure.

The new drama will see the gang face off against The Church of Outsiders, according to a press statement.

“The Church of the Outsiders believe that mankind is about to evolve, to reach out into the stars. Owen Harper believes that Torchwood has to do whatever it takes to stop them,” the sypnosis reads.

Check out a preview of the drama, which will be available to purchase as a download or as a physical CD in April, below.

“It’s been 10 years since there’s been an adventure featuring Jack, Gwen, Ianto, Tosh and Owen,” says writer Guy Adams. “And coming up with something big enough – and complex enough – to need them was great fun. After all, taking down a religion isn’t easy. But if anyone can do it…”

Torchwood: Believe is available for pre-order now, at £23 for a physical CD or £20 for a download.

