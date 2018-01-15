Turns out the French version of Bake Off uses music from Doctor Who

We know the Doctor is partial to a Jammie Dodger, but across the Channel, the Time Lord is helping create even more impressive pastry-feats. It turns out that in France, Le Meilleur Pâtissier (“The Best Baker” en Anglais) opens with the most epic music in the Whoniverse.

Specifically, the baking competition greets viewers with I Am the Doctor, a tune we first heard in Matt Smith’s debut outing as the Time Lord in series 5’s The Eleventh Hour. Composed by Murray Gold, it’s the blockbuster song that plays during The Doc’s most epic turns, the magnificent melody we hear when the Time Lord reveals the day isn’t lost and the universe will be saved from destruction.

And now it’s used to recap Dessert Week.

We can’t say it’s a bad choice of music – it’s certainly blood-pumping and seems to fit the footage, as several Reddit users noted. But it’s a tune that now makes us really really want to see Gallifrey’s finest embark on a Bake Off adventure.

In the spirit of the new multi-companion Tardis, perhaps Paul, Prue, Noel and Sandi could join The Doctor in the noblest mission of all: going back in time to correct the crumbling Dalek biscuit tower that got contestant Rob Smart exterminated from the competition in 2013.

We’re sure the Time Lord High Council won’t mind too much.

In honour of Dalek trending tonight, here's Rob's Showstopper in all its glory -> #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xs8WvsvN7p — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 17, 2013

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn