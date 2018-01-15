Agatha Raisin re-commissioned for second series

Agatha Raisin, the comedy-drama series originally broadcast on Sky1, has been recommissioned by US streaming service Acorn TV.

Although the first series of the show – which starred Ashley Jensen and Matthew Horne as a pair of Cotswold-dwelling amateur sleuths – was broadcast to UK audiences in 2016, Sky didn’t greenlight a second run. Producer Acorn has now decided to make a second series of the show, to be released on their US streaming service Acorn TV late this year.

The service, aimed at North Americans with an interest in UK TV, currently isn’t available to UK audiences. However, Acorn do promise distribution in “all English speaking territories.”

Shane Murphy, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises explained, “When the UK broadcaster chose not to renew it, Acorn decided to step in and fully commission the show itself in order to keep this terrific series going for our subscribers.”

He told RadioTimes.com that “there will be UK broadcast partners” and that Acorn and co-producers were “in discussion with various channels”.

Based on MC Beaton’s best-selling books, Agatha Raisin follows a PR-turned-amateur-detective who gets entangled in mystery and murder when she opts for early retirement in a small village in the Cotswolds.

Gavin & Stacey’s Mathew Horne is reprising his role of Roy for the second series, alongside Detective Constable Bill Wong (Matt McCooey) and cleaner Gemma (Katy Wix).