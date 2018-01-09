Accessibility Links

National Television Awards 2018: full nominations revealed

National Television Awards 2018: full nominations revealed

It's David Tennant v Jenna Coleman at this year's NTAs with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield also going up against each other

David Tennant and Jenna Coleman, ITV, SL

The National Television Awards 2018 shortlist has been revealed and voting is now open – but who are the major match-ups? Best Drama will, as usual, be a fiercely contested category with last year’s surprise winner Casualty going up against giants Call the Midwife, Game of Thrones and Doctor Foster, plus newcomer Liar.

Best Crime Drama also features some heavyweights with Broadchurch up against Line of Duty, Sherlock and Little Boy Blue.

Former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Jenna Coleman will face off in the Best Drama Performance category for their roles in Broadchurch and Victoria. Meanwhile, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will go head-to-head in the Best TV Presenter category – although it’ll take a mammoth effort for either of them to dethrone Ant & Dec, who have won the award 17 years running.

Who are the National Television Award nominees?

DRAMA 

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Foster

Game Of Thrones

Liar

CRIME DRAMA 

Broadchurch

Line Of Duty

Little Boy Blue

Sherlock

DRAMA PERFORMANCE 

David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch

Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria

Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside

Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster

Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo

COMEDY

Benidorm

Peter Kay’s Car Share

Still Open All Hours

The Big Bang Theory

CHALLENGE SHOW

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Great British Bake Off

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

TV JUDGE

David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent

Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off

Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor

will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids

TV PRESENTER 

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD 

All Round To Mrs Brown’s

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA 

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE 

Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders

Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street

NEWCOMER

Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders

Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks

Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale

Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Ambulance

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

How can I vote in the National Television Awards?

Simple. Just click here and make your way through the categories.


