National Television Awards 2018: full nominations revealed
It's David Tennant v Jenna Coleman at this year's NTAs with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield also going up against each other
The National Television Awards 2018 shortlist has been revealed and voting is now open – but who are the major match-ups? Best Drama will, as usual, be a fiercely contested category with last year’s surprise winner Casualty going up against giants Call the Midwife, Game of Thrones and Doctor Foster, plus newcomer Liar.
Best Crime Drama also features some heavyweights with Broadchurch up against Line of Duty, Sherlock and Little Boy Blue.
Former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Jenna Coleman will face off in the Best Drama Performance category for their roles in Broadchurch and Victoria. Meanwhile, This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will go head-to-head in the Best TV Presenter category – although it’ll take a mammoth effort for either of them to dethrone Ant & Dec, who have won the award 17 years running.
Who are the National Television Award nominees?
DRAMA
Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Foster
Game Of Thrones
Liar
CRIME DRAMA
Broadchurch
Line Of Duty
Little Boy Blue
Sherlock
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch
Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria
Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside
Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster
Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo
COMEDY
Benidorm
Peter Kay’s Car Share
Still Open All Hours
The Big Bang Theory
CHALLENGE SHOW
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Love Island
MasterChef
The Great British Bake Off
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
TV JUDGE
David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent
Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor
will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids
TV PRESENTER
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
All Round To Mrs Brown’s
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street
Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders
Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street
NEWCOMER
Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders
Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks
Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale
Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Ambulance
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
DAYTIME
Loose Women
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning
How can I vote in the National Television Awards?
Simple. Just click here and make your way through the categories.