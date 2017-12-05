Will & Grace reunion series to air on Channel 5 in the new year

Honey, they’re back! We finally have a UK release date for the reunion series of Will & Grace: the reboot will premiere on Channel 5 at 10pm on Friday 5th January 2018.

It’s been eleven years since the eighth series of the beloved comedy, starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, which ran from 1998 to 2006 and garnered 16 Emmys over its run.

The revival series launched in the US in September and was a huge ratings success. Despite Will & Grace’s original UK home being Channel 4, it’s Channel 5 who’ve scooped up the rights for not one but two new series.

Set in New York, the show focuses on the relationship between best friends Will Truman (McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Messing), a straight interior designer. Mullally plays Grace’s assistant Karen Walker and Hayes stars as Will’s best friend Jack McFarland.