The X Factor’s special quadruple elimination this weekend has been called OFF

It was set to be the big format twist that would get everyone talking, but now The X Factor will NOT have a quadruple elimination this weekend after all.

A planned shake-up, which would have seen four hopefuls leaving the show, has been cancelled. Instead, just two contestants will be eliminated during the live shows this Saturday and Sunday.

The rollback is intended to give all the acts more time to display their talents, with The X Factor racing against time this year with fewer live shows and elimination weekends.

An ITV source said, “We have some great talent on the show this year. Simon [Cowell] thinks it’s unfair to cut the numbers so drastically when contestants are doing so well.”

They added, “Talent this year is exceptional and with less weeks of live shows producers want to give them more time to shine and more time for the audiences pick their favourites.”

Last Sunday, Dermot O’Leary surprised viewers by announcing that four acts would leave in a cull that would leave just eight contestants battling it out for The X Factor crown – but ITV confirmed that this is no longer happening.

“This weekend’s show will feature one act leaving on Saturday and one act leaving on Sunday,” ITV confirmed in a statement.

Rak-Su and Kevin Davy White were in the ‘positive’ sing-off last week after both acts received the largest number of votes from the public across the weekend.

Leon Mallett and Tracyleanne Jefford were the two singers from Louis Walsh’s Boys category and Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs category who won the fewest number of votes and were instantly eliminated.

This coming weekend is set to be a tribute to George Michael.

The X Factor airs next Saturday and Sunday on ITV