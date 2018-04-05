Rowan Atkinson returns in hilarious Johnny English Strikes Again trailer

The hapless spy is back for a third go at MI7

You’ve watched the teaser, and now the full-blown feature-length trailer for Johnny English Strikes Again is here.

Rowan Atkinson returns as Johnny in the third instalment of the daft spy spoof, and he’s joined by a starry cast that includes Ben Miller as sidekick Bough and Emma Thompson as the Prime Minister.

“In 2018, the world’s greatest spy is back,” the trailer declares, as Johnny – who’s now working as a teacher – gets a letter from MI7 requesting his help.

A security breach results in the identities of British agents exposed, leading Johnny and Bough to the south of France to investigate.

The film is written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade – two screenwriters who have previously teamed up on proper James Bond movies Skyfall, Spectre and Casino Royale, amongst others.

As you might expect there’s a fair few Bond film tropes here – fast cars, huge explosions, glamorous speedboats. But there’s also our hero being scuppered by French cyclists and a button being caught on some knitwear: two problems Daniel Craig has probably never had to deal with.

Johnny English Strikes Again is due in UK cinemas on 12th October 2018