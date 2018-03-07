Winnie the Pooh is back in the first trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin and people are freaking out

The film stars Ewan McGregor in the title role alongside an old pal from his past

Disney has dropped a new teaser for upcoming live action film Christopher Robin, giving Winnie the Pooh fans their first glimpse at a new, CGI version of the beloved bear.

Advertisement

The clip centres on the titular Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), a middle-aged office worker who is forced to stay in dreary post-war London and work over the weekend, abandoning his plans to take his wife and young daughter on holiday.

Later, as he sits on a park bench, he is approached by a cuddly figure from his past. Check it out below.

Christopher Robin also stars Mark Gatiss and Hayley Atwell. Jim Cummings, who has voiced Winnie the Pooh in various incarnations since 1988, returns as the voice of the CGI bear, while former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to play Rabbit.

The short trailer has divided fans on Twitter, many of whom poked fun at the noir-style visual tone and the bear’s haggard new look:

It's over, Pooh. I have the high ground. pic.twitter.com/vU6NdETUg5 — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) March 6, 2018

Her name was Kanga and she was trouble. She came into my office as I was about to dip into a honeypot. I liked honey the way priests love God.

"You are Pooh? The detective?" she said.

"I live under the name of Sanders. What's it to you?"

"My boy," she said. "Roo. He's missing." — Lavie Tidhar (@lavietidhar) March 6, 2018

Winnie The Pooh but it's a live action horror remake. #ChristopherRobin pic.twitter.com/HWB8SraK3y — Gerard Groves (@GerardGroves) March 6, 2018

Winnie The Pooh (2018) pic.twitter.com/PejnK0lV4l — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 6, 2018

Ewan McGregor incredulously saying the word "POOH?" really was the laugh I didn't know I needed today pic.twitter.com/8TGPkSoTWw — Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) March 6, 2018

But there was a massive outpouring of excitement, and some tears, too. Plus, as a few users pointed out, the new Pooh looks like the real-life Pooh given to Christopher Robin (author AA Milne’s son):

For anyone freaking out about Winnie the Pooh's IRL appearance, for reference here are the original dolls given to the real life Christopher Robin, at the @nypl https://t.co/xHRYT7wSwR pic.twitter.com/iGaUo6ailX — Gene Park (@GenePark) March 7, 2018

When I saw Pooh I lost it his little voice I’m upset https://t.co/SaLPMZrZDs — – ̗̀ han ̖́- (@artfulIife) March 7, 2018

oh my god winnie the pooh whY AM I CRYING IN THE CLUB RN https://t.co/vUYkyozehd — britta (@mogirlprobs) March 6, 2018

WINNIE POOH remains my favorite Disney related animated item growing up as a kid so I'm not gonna lie, when you hear Pooh's voice in that CHRISTOPHER ROBIN trailer for the first time, got pretty choked up — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) March 7, 2018

"AHHHHH WINNIE THE POOH LOOKS SO OLD AND WORN OUT!!" …..that's the point. — 🦄👑Caro the Queenie👑🦄 (@TwixMix96) March 6, 2018

Advertisement

Christopher Robin is released in the UK on 17th August 2018