Winnie the Pooh is back in the first trailer for Disney's Christopher Robin and people are freaking out

Winnie the Pooh is back in the first trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin and people are freaking out

The film stars Ewan McGregor in the title role alongside an old pal from his past

Disney has dropped a new teaser for upcoming live action film Christopher Robin, giving Winnie the Pooh fans their first glimpse at a new, CGI version of the beloved bear.

Advertisement

The clip centres on the titular Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor), a middle-aged office worker who is forced to stay in dreary post-war London and work over the weekend, abandoning his plans to take his wife and young daughter on holiday.

Later, as he sits on a park bench, he is approached by a cuddly figure from his past. Check it out below.

Christopher Robin also stars Mark Gatiss and Hayley Atwell. Jim Cummings, who has voiced Winnie the Pooh in various incarnations since 1988, returns as the voice of the CGI bear, while former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to play Rabbit.

The short trailer has divided fans on Twitter, many of whom poked fun at the noir-style visual tone and the bear’s haggard new look:

But there was a massive outpouring of excitement, and some tears, too. Plus, as a few users pointed out, the new Pooh looks like the real-life Pooh given to Christopher Robin (author AA Milne’s son):

Advertisement

Christopher Robin is released in the UK on 17th August 2018

Christopher Robin

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

