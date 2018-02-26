Jennifer Lawrence set to produce ‘Time’s Up’ and #MeToo campaign documentary series

The Red Sparrow and Hunger Games actor is teaming with Catt Sadler, a news anchor who quit after discovering she earned half than her male co-stars

Red Sparrow star Jennifer Lawrence is set to work on a TV documentary series examining the current #MeToo, Time’s Up and gender wage equality movements.

Speaking at the women-only workspace The Wing in New York, the Hunger Games actor revealed she would be working with former news anchor Catt Sadler on a project. “I’m going to be EPing [executive producing] a show with Catt Sadler,” Lawrence said (via The Hollywood Reporter), before adding “I wasn’t supposed to announce that but I am.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new show will examine issues facing women, especially the pay gap between the sexes.

In 2015, X-Men star Lawrence wrote an essay as part of Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letters, documenting her experience negotiating salary for film American Hustle. She also pointed out that while the Sony email leak in 2015 revealed producers referred to female actors as “spoiled brats”, the term would unlikely be used for anyone else (“For some reason, I just can’t picture someone saying that about a man”).

Sadler worked as a news anchor on E! News from 2010, but left the company May last year after she learned her male co-presenters was earning double her salary. In a blog post – that was shared by Lawrence on Facebook – she promised to “create content with meaning” after her departure.

It’s not known what the new series could contain or when it would air, but The Hollywood Reporter claims that Stephanie Soechtig— a documentary director who tackled the issue of US gun control in films Under the Gun and obesity with Fed Up — has also signed up to the series.