Deadpool 2 trailer pokes fun at DC for Henry Cavill’s CGI moustache removal

“It’s not like we’re trying to remove a moustache,” Deadpool rants as he presses pause on his own movie trailer’s pathetic attempts to use CGI on the “metal arm” of his nemesis Cable (Josh Brolin).

Advertisement

The Marvel superhero didn’t miss the chance to have a dig at DC for its laughable attempts to remove Superman’s moustache using CGI. As you’ll recall, the disaster happened when Henry Cavill grew a ‘tache for his next film – but was summoned back for Justice League re-shoots. He was, however, banned from shaving.

Having called the trailer to a halt, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) steps in to deliver his own introduction using a handmade set, two dolls and plenty of profanities. Pew pew pew pew!

Cable, we learn, is “from the future and likes blowing things up”. Sheriff Deadpool is here to stop him. And then Deadpool suffocates him with his own testicles… yeah, it’s classic stuff.

Moustaches are not a problem for Deadpool, who no longer has any hair at all. But if he was the sort of person to worry, he’d have plenty to keep him up late at night. The trailer features explosions, fights, guns, and Cable saying: “Time’s up, you dumb f***.”

“Well. That’s just lazy writing,” says Deadpool, breaking the fourth wall.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 16th May