The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp shows the Civil War fallout

If the teasers for Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War just didn’t quite meet your personal quota of exciting trailers for upcoming Marvel movies, then you’re in luck – because a new trailer for superhero sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp has arrived.

Proving once again that good things can come in small packages, the trailer is jam-packed full of the things we loved about the first thing – enormous deadly children’s toys, innovative shrinking action sequences and laugh-out-loud gags – while also adding plenty of callbacks to Ant-Man’s (Paul Rudd) crowd-pleasing appearance in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which seems to have led to him being under house arrest. Siding with Captain America and getting thrown in prison for it? Not his best move. Presumably turning down the rescue we saw at the end of the film? Another bad one.

Meanwhile, allies Hope Van Dyne and Hank Pym (Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas) have been forced to go on the run with their shrinking technology, packing up their office block like a suitcase (one of the franchise’s best visual jokes to date) and unleashing Hope’s new alter-ego The Wasp on their enemies.

We don’t see too much of Hannah John-Kamen’s baddie The Ghost or Laurence Fishburne’s Bill Foster (in the comics, a superhero called Goliath), but so far signs are looking good for Ant-Man and the Wasp to follow in the charming footsteps of its predecessor. Small mercies.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released in July