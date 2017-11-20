Accessibility Links

Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller reveal why they were fired from the Han Solo Movie

The duo have no hard feelings towards Disney

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Chris Miller (L) and Phil Lord, directors of "Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story", attends the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios, BA)

Filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller have spoken publicly for the first time about being fired from the Star Wars Han Solo film, assuring fans that they have no hard feelings towards Disney and LucasFilm.

“I think everybody went in with really good intentions, and our approach to making the movie was different than theirs,” Lord told the audience at the Vulture Festival in LA this past weekend. “That was a really big gap to bridge, and it proved to be too big.”

The duo were removed from the project in June, with a spokesperson for Disney citing creative differences, and were later replaced by director Ron Howard.

“Sometimes people break up, and it’s really sad, and it’s really disappointing, but it happens and we learned a lot from our collaborators and we’re better filmmakers for it,”added Lord. “We’re really proud of the work we did on the movie and we wish everybody the best.”

Miller and Lord had won Disney over with their work on the wildly successful Lego Movie in 2014 and Miller added that they are currently working on the follow-up: “after we took a much-needed vacation, we got back into it and now we’re writing and producing a sequel to The Lego Movie and producing a Miles Morales animated Spider-Man.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to arrive in UK cinemas in May 2018

