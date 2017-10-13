Marvel releases very first New Mutants trailer with Maisie Williams – and it’s bloody terrifying

The first trailer for new Marvel movie New Mutants is here. And it’s not what many were expecting.

Yes, the X-Men spin-off was billed as a superhero-horror movie, but we didn’t think it was actually going to be this scary.

Following a group of insane mutants in an eerie asylum, the trailer for the Josh Boone-directed movie is packed with jump scares, dimly-lit gravestones and creepy snippets from Pink Floyd’s Another Brick In The Wall.

There’s Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton sneaking through a darkened warehouse, an ominously vacant Maisie Williams (she plays mutant werewolf Wolfsbane) and plenty of screaming from lead Anya Taylor-Joy (who plays sorceress Magik, sister of Colossus).

So, what’s The New Mutants actually about? The trailer doesn’t give too much away and the film looks like a major deviation from the horror-light comics of the same name.

However, we suspect much of the film will revolve around Blu Hunt’s character Danielle Moonstar/Mirage. This native American mutant has the ability to create illusions drawn from the fears and desires of a person’s mind. Could she be responsible for all the horror? Has the asylum been taken over by each mutant’s nightmares? And if so, why is Heaton’s character so darn scared of washing machines?

The New Mutants will be released 13th April 2018