EastEnders: Alfie IS the father of Hayley’s baby – 6 big questions after tonight’s bombshell

Shane Richie wasn’t lying when he teased Alfie Moon’s return to EastEnders would mean more questions than answers for fans. Tonight’s episode contained a revelation-laden showdown in a seedy hotel room away from Albert Square between the returnee and wife Kat’s cousin Hayley Slater, who is now confirmed as having his baby following a one-night stand in Spain.

We now more about what went on between the Moons abroad, why Kat came back alone and is too scared to see her children, and how Hayley fits into all this – but there were further twists and dangling threads that left us pondering, and inspired the list below…

Will Hayley have an abortion?

It was all very uncomfortable as Hayles told a shocked Alfie she was expecting his kid, and their roll in the Spanish hay can’t have been that memorable as she literally had to spell out the date of conception to her cousin-in-law who then casually popped to the cashpoint to fetch some money for an abortion. We’ve known Hayley long enough to spot when she’s putting on a front, so will she secretly keep the baby hoping Alfie picks her over Kat one day?

Does Hayley love Alfie?

She tried to convince him she should move to Spain so they could play happy families with Tommy, Bert and Ernie. Alfie looked like he’d rather be in a basement being tortured by Pat Phelan and cruelly spat Kat was the one he loved and he wanted her back. Sorry Hayley, he’s just not that into you.

How serious was Kat’s affair with Dimitri the Russian barman?

Also affectionately known as ‘Dog breath’ according to Hayley, Kat mentioned a Russian fella Alfie was running a bar with in Spain when she returned, but now it turns out she was much closer to her bloke’s business partner than we thought. Was it true love or just a fling? Will Dimitri follow her back to London?

Was Kat guilty of neglecting Ernie and causing a terrible accident?

Some sketchy backstory was given as to why Kat wasn’t allowed to see her sons, as Alfie and Hayley recounted an incident where young Tommy dropped a kettle of boiling water over little brother Ernie which put him in hospital with terrible burns. Kat was meant to be watching the kids when it happened so Alfie labelled her an unfit mother and threw her out, but Hayley let slip Kat and Dog breath, sorry, Dimitri were doing the dirty while Tommy was scalding his siblings. This put Alfie off trying to his wife back. So was Kat really responsible? And are Ernie’s scars are serious as the ones Kat got in that house fire that seem to have cleared up now?

Where were Kat and Alfie’s kids?

Tommy and twins Bert and Ernie were much talked about, but not seen. Alfie was clearly only over for a visit from Spain (he’d hired a Peugeot and everything) and it didn’t look like his hotel room was big enough for the boys. Was it a family room with an adjoining door we didn’t see? Were the kids in Spain with Dog breath? Someone tell us.

Was Redwater set in a parallel universe?

Sorry to harp on about this, but the finale of Kat and Alfie’s Ireland-set spinoff Redwater saw Kat drowning with her long-lost killer clergyman son Dermott, and Mr Moon flatlining on the operating table as he battled his brain tumour. Aside from Big Mo’s lie about Kat dying in a boating accident in Ireland, there’s been no reference to either situation. We’re starting to think Redwater was a dream, Pam Ewing-from-Dallas style…

