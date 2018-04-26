Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Charity gets shock offer from twisted Bails

But what does she make of his proposition?

Predatory DI Mark Bails has tried to cut a deal with former victim Charity Dingle in tonight’s Emmerdale by offering  £20,000 in exchange for her silence.

Bails – who exploited and raped Charity when she was just 14 years old – made the shock proposition in scenes just broadcast on ITV, though fans don’t yet know whether the Woolpack landlady will take the cash.

The showdown came after Charity grew increasingly concerned about the safety of Tracy, who is working with Bails on a task force aimed at tackling sexual exploitation.

After Charity told Bails to stay away from Tracy, he replied that he was untouchable and could easily break her should he choose.

But just in case Charity was still tempted to speak out, Bails then came up with his financial bid that he hopes will keep her quiet. But is Charity set to say yes? Find out when Emmerdale returns at 7.00pm tomorrow.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

