Hollyoaks: Goldie McQueen released from jail next week

Will she discover Jesse's been leading her on?

Goldie McQueen returns to Hollyoaks next week when she’s released from prison, and walks straight back into drama when her relationship with Jesse Donovan looks set to blow up in her face, and the McQueen home literally blows up when a fire breaks out.

The loudmouth lady with a love of leopard print has been doing time having taken the blame for son Prince’s robbery last year, and on/off lover Jesse has been stringing her along that they’re an item – while playing happy families on the outside with Courtney Campbell and her baby daughter Iona.

Prince and twin brother Hunter are pleased to see their mouthy mum, while Jesse’s nervous his two-timing will be exposed when gobby Goldie plans to officially announce their relationship at a party in the Dog.

Jesse decides to let Goldie down gently and hopes Courtney won’t catch on, but when he finds her upset outside the pub can he bring himself to break her heart?

Later in the week, a fire breaks out at the McQueens, but is it an accident or arson? And are any of the clan inside the building when it begins to burn? Is Goldie’s homecoming set to be cut tragically short?

