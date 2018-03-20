EastEnders: Slaters face backlash after Kat death hoax

Kat Moon faces the wrath of Walford’s residents in EastEnders next week when the locals turn on her following the elaborate hoax that had everyone convinced she was dead.

Clearly she’s not met her maker and is very much alive and well, but she and the rest of the Slater clan have got a lot of explaining to do as they deal with the fallout of Big Mo’s claim her granddaughter had died, only for her to turn up during her own wake at the Queen Vic.

Desperate to make amends with the incredulous community, the family fume when they find out Mo is in deeper than they realised and has resorted to drastic measures to raise the money she needs to get herself out of her latest scrape.

Next Thursday, Stacey Fowler urges her neighbours to hear them out and arranges to tell them everything at the pub that night. But it’s going to take a lot for the feisty gang of females to be forgiven, and it could be Stacey and Kat who have to stoop as low as Mo to restore order to the Slater household.

Despite the disharmony, Stacey is secretly pleased she has her family around her again when her mum Jean announces in Friday’s episode she’s decides to stay in Walford. But it sounds like that’s where the happiness ends for now…

So what exactly is Mo playing at? Was Kat in on her dodgy scheme? How does cousin Hayley fit in? And how long will the Slaters be public enemy number one?

