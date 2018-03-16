Hollyoaks: Darren to reveal affair with Mandy to Luke and Nancy?

Hollyoaks’ secret lovers Darren Osbourne and Mandy Richardson have come close to being busted several times over the course of their illicit affair, but next week it’s the cheating cab driver himself who could expose their fling as he vows to stop his mistress marrying Luke Morgan – again.

Advertisement

Mandy’s marriage was decreed null and void after Luke’s bigamy was revealed at their wedding reception a few weeks ago following the arrival of secret wife Scarlett, so the pair are about to jet off to Florida to tie the knot legally.

Desperate Darren declares his love for Mandy and promises to tell his wife Nancy the truth and begs his bit on the side to come clean to Luke so they can be together – but the blonde restaurant owner doesn’t want to rock the boat. “Darren thinks Mandy is making a huge mistake,” reveals Ashley Taylor Dawson, who plays the deceitful Mr Osbourne. “He’s willing to give up everything for her but he’s getting nothing back.”

Mandy reconsiders when she thinks Luke is back on the booze after finding an empty bottle of vodka in the house, but he assures her he poured the drink down the sink and the pair prepare to leave for the airport.

Darren arrive at the car park as the taxi is about to depart, but will he expose the truth and break both couples’ worlds apart? “Darren is sick of the lies and deceit, but you’ll have to see what he decides. He can’t believe Mandy is choosing to marry Luke now while she and Darren have this secret relationship going on. Part of Darren will always love Nancy, but at this point he has fully fallen for Mandy.

“If everyone found out about their affair they could end up very lonely and excluded from their family and friends. The fun at the moment is that it’s all in secret, but in the long run if it came out it could ruin their lives – but Darren’s willing to take that risk…”

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.