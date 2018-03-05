Hollyoaks: Prince and Lily marry, but the groom is hiding a big secret

There was a happy ending in Hollyoaks for once as Prince McQueen managed to escape captivity to marry Lily Drinkwell in an emotional wedding ceremony – but the young lovers are starting married life with a huge secret hanging over them.

Prince was kidnapped on his stag night and held hostage by his dad Shane Sweeney, who colluded with Lil’s auntie Diane Hutchinson to stop the wedding as the protective adults feel the couple are too young to settle down.

Diane got cold feet and almost let Prince out of the van he was locked in, but Shane persuaded her to leave him and let her niece get stood up knowing she’d be devastated and worried for his whereabouts.

But true love finds a way, and Prince eventually convinced Shane to let him go. Following a desperate dash across the village, and a last-minute spot of theft so the nearly-naked groom had a suit to wear, Prince arrived at the church explaining he’d been abducted and the couple said their vows in front of friends and family.

Diane feared her new nephew-in-law would reveal her part in his near-no-show to Lily, but Prince hissed he wouldn’t let her ruin their big day and would keep quiet. For now…

So Lily is the new Mrs McQueen, but will Prince upset his wife by eventually revealing the truth that her beloved Auntie Diane deliberately tried to ruin her wedding?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.