Hollyoaks: Prince races to the church – will he marry Lily?

Escaping from being held hostage, can he get to the church on time?

Hollyoaks have released new pictures showing Prince McQueen dashing to his wedding to Lily Drinkwell and stealing an outfit so he doesn’t turn up at the altar in his underwear! Will the big day end in disaster or a romantic dream?

The teen lovers face opposition to next week’s nuptials from both families, and Prince’s dodgy dad Shane Sweeney is so determined to stop the ceremony he kidnaps his son on his stag do and locks him in a van overnight.

As nervous Lily waits with uncle Tony Hutchinson at the church, she’s got no idea her auntie Diane is in on the plan to ensure her beau is a no-show. Meanwhile, Prince convinces shifty Shane to release him but time is ticking – and Prince is covered in paint and wearing nothing but his boxer shorts…

Racing through the village, panicking Prince spies an old white suit hanging out to air so he snatches it and pulls it on.

Will he make it to the church on time? Who’s suit has he stolen? Could he end up arrested for theft even if he does turn up to tie the knot? It could be an omen for the future of the young lovers’ relationship – and if Lily discovers Diane’s involvement in the kidnapping how will she react?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.