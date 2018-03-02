Hollyoaks: Adam risks everything to betray Glenn – Jimmy Essex interview

Hollyoaks’ Adam Donovan puts his life on the line next week as he makes a deal with the cops to bring down gangster boss dad Glenn, but will he regret taking on the powerful patriarch?

Advertisement

Adam is annoyed when Glenn flashes the cash and gives daughter-in-law Maxine money to get her little girl Minnie into a private school. But when twisted Glenn later arranges for thug Trigger to steal the money back from Maxine and Adam finds out, he secretly meets with feisty cop DS Roxy and agrees to be a police informant, guaranteeing to do whatever it takes to stop gruesome Glenn putting the family in danger – while Glenn tries to persuade his son to work alongside him in the family business.

But with the recent flash forward showing a scene airing in a few months’ time of Glenn forcing Adam to shoot a mystery traitor, is this the beginning of a dark and deadly path for the Donovan clan? Jimmy Essex, aka Adam, reveals what’s in store for Hollyoaks’ most dangerous dynasty.

Adam makes some drastic decisions this week, what starts it all?

Adam is absolutely furious with his dad for offering money for Minnie’s schooling, but then things take a turn for the worse when he discovers Glenn has set up for Maxine to be robbed of the money. Glenn reveals more to Adam, which encourages him to do whatever it takes to take his dad down – but in doing so he has to get involved in some pretty horrible things.

Why is Adam so angry with Glenn for paying for Minnie’s school?

Because he wants to be the one who provides for Maxine and Minnie. He knows it’s probably coming from a dodgy place, so he doesn’t want Glenn’s dirty money.

What does Adam think when Glenn gives him an illegal job to do?

Adam is a nice guy and the idea of doing something like this is too much for him. However, if he does this one bad thing, he knows he can catch his dad out and protect the rest of his family.

Glenn doesn’t realise Adam is trying to put his dad in prison, is Adam scared of getting found out?

I think Adam is scared of his dad, yes, so much so that he feels he needs to get him out the picture to protect his family. But for Adam he feels it’s it’s worth the risk.

Is Adam willing to lose Maxine and Minnie in order to take down his dad?

In Adams eyes, if he doesn’t get rid of Glenn he will lose his family anyway. Adam now sees how controlling and dangerous Glenn is. As long as he is around, none of them are safe.

Advertisement

How far is Adam willing to go to put Glenn behind bars?

I think Adam will shock himself with how far he will go. He is doing things so out of his comfort zone, but he feels protected by the law with DS Roxy backing him. Let’s just hope he is right!

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.