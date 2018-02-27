Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Rebecca is arrested after assaulting Joe!

An attack at Home Farm results in police action

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 27 February 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 27 February 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8091 Friday 9th March 2018 The police arrive to arrest Rebecca White [EMILY HEAD] for burglary and attempted assault at Home Farm.

Rebecca White will find herself being bundled into the back of a police car on next week’s Emmerdale following an attack on Joe Tate.

As fans of the ITV soap know, Rebecca is currently suffering with post-traumatic amnesia in the wake of the car crash that killed her sister Chrissie and dad Lawrence.

With her memory problems still an issue, a disoriented Rebecca will be seen letting herself into an empty Home Farm thinking that she still lives there.

08_03_EMM_REBECCA_JOE_2NP_EP_02

In a muddle, Rebecca is soon wondering why it looks so different and is left further alarmed when Joe walks in. A panicked Rebecca then lashes out and attacks Joe, only to then face arrest for burglary and attempted assault.

Will all become clear when a doctor is called to the police station? Or will Rebecca face punishment for a crime she committed while in a confused state?

09_03_EMM_REBECCA_POLICE_01

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

