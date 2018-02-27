Emmerdale: Rebecca is arrested after assaulting Joe!

Rebecca White will find herself being bundled into the back of a police car on next week’s Emmerdale following an attack on Joe Tate.

As fans of the ITV soap know, Rebecca is currently suffering with post-traumatic amnesia in the wake of the car crash that killed her sister Chrissie and dad Lawrence.

With her memory problems still an issue, a disoriented Rebecca will be seen letting herself into an empty Home Farm thinking that she still lives there.

In a muddle, Rebecca is soon wondering why it looks so different and is left further alarmed when Joe walks in. A panicked Rebecca then lashes out and attacks Joe, only to then face arrest for burglary and attempted assault.

Will all become clear when a doctor is called to the police station? Or will Rebecca face punishment for a crime she committed while in a confused state?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

