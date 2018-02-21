Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: David to catch Tracy and creepy Phil together tonight

Is Tracy's prostitute past about to be revealed?

At the hotel, Tracy Metcalfe [AMY WALSH] steels herself as Phil [RYAN HAYES] begins to take his clothes off. She orders him to get on the bed and quickly handcuffs him to the bed, and begins to film.

David looks set to make an alarming discovery on tonight’s Emmerdale when he finds wife Tracy in a hotel room with her blackmailer Phil.

As viewers know, Tracy has been left facing a terrible dilemma in tonight’s Emmerdale: either she revisits her prostitute past and has sex with seedy Phil the handyman or he’ll send unedited explicit footage of her straight to husband David. Just what will Tracy end up doing next?

Wednesday’s episode will see David start to get suspicious about what’s going on when he overhears Tracy booking a hotel. But will he discover the shock truth about what his wife is up to?

Over at the hotel in question, Tracy steels herself as Phil starts to take his clothes off. But after ordering him to get on to the bed, Tracy quickly gets one over on Phil by handcuffing him. As Tracy proceeds to start filming him, Phil seethes as he realises he’s been set up.

But what Tracy hasn’t counted on is for David to suddenly turn up at the door to the hotel room. What will he make of the scene before him?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

