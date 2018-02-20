Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: will Tracy have sex with creepy Phil? Find out what happens in Wednesday’s episode

Emmerdale: will Tracy have sex with creepy Phil? Find out what happens in Wednesday’s episode

And will David discover all about what's going on?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 13th February 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 13th February 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8076 Wednesday 21st February 2018 At the hotel, Tracy Metcalfe [AMY WALSH] steels herself as Phil [RYAN HAYES] begins to take his clothes off. She orders him to get on the bed and quickly handcuffs him to the bed, and begins to film. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Tracy Metcalfe has been left facing a terrible dilemma in tonight’s Emmerdale: either she revisits her prostitute past and has sex with seedy Phil the handyman or he’ll send unedited explicit footage of her straight to husband David. Just what will Tracy end up doing next?

Advertisement

Wednesday’s episode will see David start to get suspicious about what’s going on when he overhears Tracy booking a hotel. But will he discover the shock truth about what his wife is up to?

21_02_EMM_TRACY_PHIL_01

Over at the hotel in question, Tracy steels herself as Phil starts to take his clothes off. But after ordering him to get on to the bed, Tracy quickly gets one over on Phil by handcuffing him. As Tracy proceeds to start filming him, Phil seethes as he realises he’s been set up.

21_02_EMM_TRACY_PHIL_02

But what Tracy hasn’t counted on is for David to suddenly turn up at the door to the hotel room. What will he witness when he walks in on the scene?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 13th February 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 13th February 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8076 Wednesday 21st February 2018 At the hotel, Tracy Metcalfe [AMY WALSH] steels herself as Phil [RYAN HAYES] begins to take his clothes off. She orders him to get on the bed and quickly handcuffs him to the bed, and begins to film. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: n/a - TX: 20100101 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: - (C) BBC - Photographer: AMELIA TROUBRIDGE

98-year-old actor June Spencer reveals how The Archers keeps her young

EastEnders - October-December 2017

EastEnders: Ben Mitchell’s fate revealed following savage beating

104985

This incredible fan-made trailer imagines what’s going to happen in Sherlock series 4

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9347 Monday 8th January 2018 - 1st Ep Tipsy Kate Connor [FAYE BROOKES] and Sophie Webster [BROOKE VINCENT] arrive home from a night on the town which ends up in a doorstep snog Ð Also pictured Alya Nazir [SAIR KHAN]. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Kate leaves following kiss with Sophie

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more