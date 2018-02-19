Emmerdale: Chas pregnant after contraception blunder? Watch the new scene

There's a shock in store for Chas when she pays a visit to the doctor

Chas Dingle will get the shock of her life this Friday on Emmerdale when she pays a visit to the doctor with a foot injury and finds that she could be pregnant.

The Woolpack landlady will be seen injuring herself during celebrations for her birthday and being taken to see the GP by partner Paddy. But it looks as though she could well be leaving with a very unexpected diagnosis.

As can be seen in this new preview clip, Chas is told that she’s missed an appointment for her contraception injection. Believing that the hormone progestogen is still in her bloodstream, Chas soon gets a rude awakening when she’s informed that this won’t be the case.

So is Chas pregnant? And how will she take the news if this proves to be the case?

You can watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Emmerdale.

