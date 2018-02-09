Hollyoaks teases Valentine’s Day flash forward in new scene

Hollyoaks has released a new scene online teasing next week’s special episode that features flash forward moments from the future.

Myra McQueen’s tarot card reading to Maxine Donovan on E4’s Tuesday 13 February screening contains intriguing glimpses from upcoming scenes teasing life-changing events for three families in the village.

In the extra online scene, Myra enlists niece Cleo to help publicise her fortune telling services in the hope of spreading the word on social media – promising to experience the McQueen matriarch’s paranormal powers for a mere £2 a pop…

Hollyoaks are releasing clues on their official Instagram account about the #CardsOfFate concept every day in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, with an audio clue hidden behind each one as to the identity of the characters involved. Fans can swipe to reveal more and read the hand that is dealt ahead of the episode.

Speaking about Myra’s mystic twist, actress Nicole Barber-Lane said: “The storyline was good fun and getting dressed up was a laugh because having readings is nothing like that in real life!

“I enjoy readings in my personal life and it’s a lot calmer and there’s no dressing up. There’s no suspense and it depends what the person is asking, but usually I don’t even ask them what they’re looking for, I just get in their head and tell them what I see. If it works for them, then it’s great but sometimes it doesn’t.”

