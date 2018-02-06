The actor makes his Neighbours debut next week, but will we see Jason Grimshaw again?

Ryan Thomas joins the cast of Neighbours next week in his first major role since quitting Coronation Street in 2016 after 16 years.

And when RadioTimes.com spoke to the actor, talk inevitably turned to whether or not he would consider a return to the cobbles one day…

“Never say never,” says Thomas. “I absolutely love the place but I don’t know if it’s the right time, I don’t feel I’ve done what I need to do yet. If I think about going back then I’m not thinking about what’s in front of me.

“Sue Cleaver, my screen mum Eileen, rings me up and gives me all the gossip! Everyone’s asking if I’m going back to get rid of Pat Phelan. I don’t know what he’s done as I haven’t seen the show for a while, but apparently he’s been up to no good!”

That’s putting it mildly. For now, Corrie fans can catch Thomas as mysterious newcomer Rafael Humphries, who arrives in Erinsborough next week in a bonus Neighbours late-night episode with a vendetta against bad boy Paul Robinson, and a wicked revenge plan.

“It was strange being the new boy again,” confesses Thomas, “But that feeling of starting over is a real positive and helps you move on. I was welcomed with open arms by everyone on Neighbours, they made the transition very easy.

“The part is very different from Jason which really appealed to me. And it was bizarre being part of something I grew up watching. I wouldn’t have wanted to do any other soap asmy heart is with Corrie. The only way I’d cross over to a different soap is to go to the other side of the world!”

Read the full interview with Ryan Thomas here.

Neighbours airs a special hour-long extra episode on Monday 12 February on Channel 5 at 10pm, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.