Hollyoaks revisits Alfie Nightingale’s grief for Jade Albright next week when it’s revealed the tormented teen is making a Jade-inspired robot in an effort to keep her memory alive – but is he taking things too far?

Advertisement

Since losing his girlfriend to cancer in October 2016, Alfie has struggled with the absence of his soul mate, as well as reflecting on his own battle against the disease. Next week’s episodes show him raising money for the local hospital’s cancer ward in Jade’s name, but mum Marnie and sister Ellie start to worry about his erratic behaviour.

Milo Entwistle offers to help Alfie out, but is stunned when he discovers the bespectacled brainbox is secretly constructing a robot version of Jade.

Concerned he still hasn’t accepted Jade’s passing, Milo treads carefully and tries to make Alfie understand this may not be the best way to deal with his grief – but can anyone get through to him?

In the immediate aftermath of Jade’s death, Alfie continued to speak to his dead girlfriend, with actress Kassius Nelson remaining on the show as Jade’s ‘ghost’, to the point where he cut himself off from reality and refused to face up to his girlfriend’s passing.

Is Milo right in thinking the Jade robot will only make Alfie retreat into denial even further? Can anyone help Alfie come to terms with losing Jade?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.